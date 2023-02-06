These Are the Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans, According to New Data

Super Bowl LVII is right around the corner, and the adrenaline for one of the biggest shows of the year is already starting to build up. Some places, though, are better than others when it comes to experiencing America's favorite sport, and it's probably best knowing ahead of the big day how your city ranks to adjust your expectations accordingly.

Luckily for you, the personal finance website WalletHub did the homework, and came up with a list of the best and worst US cities for football fans. To come up with the results, it compared more than 240 cities across the country with at least one college or professional football team. Using a total of 21 metrics, including the number of NFL and college football teams, stadium capacity, and fan engagement, it gathered different sets of data and used them to build the ultimate ranking of top football towns.

To have a great time as a football fan, it looks like you have to head to Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh sits at the top of the list, flaunting a total score of 61.61. Wisconsin's Green Bay follows in the second spot, and it is praised for having the highest engagement of fans for an NFL team. The bronze medal goes to Dallas, which racked up a total score of 53.2 that very nearly topped Green Bay's total (53.34).

Here are the best cities for football fans according to WalletHub's study:

1. Pittsburgh

2. Green Bay, Wisconsin

3. Dallas

4. Boston

5. Los Angeles

6. New York City

7. Miami

8. Cincinnati

9. New Orleans

10. Kansas City, Missouri

The worst cities for football fans, according to the ranking, are the following:

240. Boulder, Colorado

241. Davidson, North Carolina

242. Columbia, South Carolina

243. Knoxville, Tennessee

244. Waco, Texas

245. Lawrence, Kansas

246. Louisville, Kentucky

247. Fort Collins, Colorado

248. Easton, Massachusetts

249. Valparaiso, Indiana