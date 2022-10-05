Here Are the Best U.S. Cities to Raise a Family

Nothing gets people talking quite like a city-related list. Luckily, there's no shortage of those these days. Debating which city has the best food, entertainment, sports team and architecture is just about as American as apple pie. Hometown pride knows no bounds, whether you hail from a big city like Chicago or a small town like Winslow.

Fortune recently published its list of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the US and some of the results might surprise you. Some of the usual contenders for lists similar to this one, like Los Angeles and New York City, didn't even make the cut.

In order to nail things down, Fortune took into account which cities offered up the best amenities, like schools, access to quality healthcare, community support, and resources for seniors.

All told, Fortune analyzed more than 215,000 data points for nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the US. All this to find the hometowns that would provide the right mix to meet the needs of multigenerational families.

Here are the best places to raise a family in the US:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Wylie, Texas Olathe, Kansas Mason, Ohio Morrisville, North Carolina Clearfield, Utah Gaithersburg, Washington, DC Leesburg, Virginia West Chicago, Illinois Novi, Michigan



