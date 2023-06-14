The Best Cities in America for Meat Eaters Were Just Named
A new ranking for the hardcore carnivores out there just dropped.
If you are looking for a new reason to travel, esteemed meat purveyor Linz Heritage Meats has unveiled its ranking of the best cities in the US for meat eaters. Because nothing makes a vacation more memorable than meat sweats.
"As the premier independent meat purveyor, we know a thing or two about what meat lovers crave, so we analyzed cities from coast to coast to create our ultimate ranking of the best cities for meat lovers in America," the new study by Linz Heritage Meats states.
The ranking was determined by the following factors: the number of local meat destinations like steakhouses, BBQ restaurants, burger joints and butcher shops; meat quality; and meat demand. The top 10 cities for meat might surprise you, as there are quite a few coastal cities nearing the top spot. Check out the ranking below.
The top five cities for meat lovers in the US, according to the study, are Miami, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. In these spots, you can find high quality meats, a bunch of steak houses, Michelin-starred restaurants, and an abundance of butcher shops.
Miami's win in particular is notable given it was just named America's top food city by BonAppétit earlier this year. The Florida city is noted for being home to a whopping 84 steakhouses, 50 barbecue restaurants, and more than 250 burger spots. Two of those steakhouses are also Michelin-starred.
Feeling enticed by the idea of going on a trip just to taste all the carnivorous options in the city? I've got a few more ideas to sweeten the pot: you could call the trip a MEATcation, and use the hashtag #meatcation for all of your social media posts. To handle the inevitable digestion issues that come with mainlining that much red meat, make sure you chew it thoroughly, drink a lot of water, and pack a probiotic.
