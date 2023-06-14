The Best Cities in America for Meat Eaters Were Just Named

If you are looking for a new reason to travel, esteemed meat purveyor Linz Heritage Meats has unveiled its ranking of the best cities in the US for meat eaters. Because nothing makes a vacation more memorable than meat sweats.

"As the premier independent meat purveyor, we know a thing or two about what meat lovers crave, so we analyzed cities from coast to coast to create our ultimate ranking of the best cities for meat lovers in America," the new study by Linz Heritage Meats states.

The ranking was determined by the following factors: the number of local meat destinations like steakhouses, BBQ restaurants, burger joints and butcher shops; meat quality; and meat demand. The top 10 cities for meat might surprise you, as there are quite a few coastal cities nearing the top spot. Check out the ranking below.