These Are the Best U.S. Cities for Urban Gardening Right Now

There are a lot of perks to city life: The dating pool is substantial, the job opportunities abound, and you have all the shopping options you need at your fingertips. Unfortunately, urban living often comes with the trade-off of limited green space and limited access to local produce. Urban farming has become an increasingly popular way for city dwellers to play a role in the ingredients available to them—all while supporting sustainable growing, connecting with the community, and seeing some much needed greenery.

Lawn care company LawnStarter was curious which US cities are the best for urban gardening, so it conducted a study to get some answers. Results were determined by taking the 150 largest cities in the nation and comparing them against 12 key criteria in four categories: climate, gardening environment, profit potential, and social environment. Here are some of the report's highlights.

The 10 Best US Cities for Urban Gardening

The 10 Worst US Cities for Urban Gardening

10. Ontario, California9. Miami, Florida8. Baton Rogue, Louisiana7. Anaheim, California6. Glendale, California5. Atlanta, Georgia4. St. Petersburg, Florida3. Huntington Beach, California2. Hialeah, Florida1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida10. Omaha, Nebraska9. St. Paul, Minnesota8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin7. Columbus, Ohio6. Detroit, Michigan5. Aurora, Colorado4. Colorado Springs, Colorado3. Chicago, Illinois2. Sioux Falls, South Dakota1. Anchorage, Alaska