These Are the Best U.S. Cities for Urban Gardening Right Now
A new study analyzed the 150 largest cities in America to get some answers.
There are a lot of perks to city life: The dating pool is substantial, the job opportunities abound, and you have all the shopping options you need at your fingertips. Unfortunately, urban living often comes with the trade-off of limited green space and limited access to local produce. Urban farming has become an increasingly popular way for city dwellers to play a role in the ingredients available to them—all while supporting sustainable growing, connecting with the community, and seeing some much needed greenery.
Lawn care company LawnStarter was curious which US cities are the best for urban gardening, so it conducted a study to get some answers. Results were determined by taking the 150 largest cities in the nation and comparing them against 12 key criteria in four categories: climate, gardening environment, profit potential, and social environment. Here are some of the report's highlights.
The 10 Best US Cities for Urban Gardening10. Ontario, California
9. Miami, Florida
8. Baton Rogue, Louisiana
7. Anaheim, California
6. Glendale, California
5. Atlanta, Georgia
4. St. Petersburg, Florida
3. Huntington Beach, California
2. Hialeah, Florida
1. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The 10 Worst US Cities for Urban Gardening10. Omaha, Nebraska
9. St. Paul, Minnesota
8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
7. Columbus, Ohio
6. Detroit, Michigan
5. Aurora, Colorado
4. Colorado Springs, Colorado
3. Chicago, Illinois
2. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
1. Anchorage, Alaska
You might notice a pattern with the best and worst spots. Florida and California have warm and sunny climates with enough precipitation for soil to thrive, making them great for urban farming. Some of the lowest-ranked cities get freezing cold during parts of the year, which clearly isn't ideal.
If you isolate the criteria you'll find that some other cities stand out. For example, Buffalo, New York, has the most regional gardening clubs per capita, and Oakland, California, has the longest growing season. People in Washington, DC, have the smallest yards for growing, and people in Amarillo, Texas, have the fewest nurseries and garden supply stores per capita.
No matter where you live, if you're committed enough, you can probably make an urban garden work. But if you're serious about gardening and wondering which cities you should visit for inspiration, you have your answer.