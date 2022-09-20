These Are the Top 10 Cities for Homebuyers in the U.S. Right Now
Want your own house? Check out these locations across the US for the most leverage as a buyer.
Buying a house is expensive in this country. In the last few years, that has been even more of the case as COVID and uncertainty drove up prices and demand. Now, prices are cooling off just a little bit—you're less likely to encounter bidding wars at the least—but that doesn't mean that owning a home has suddenly become within reach for most of us. According to Realtor.com, trying to gain an advantage in the current real estate market is basically a non-starter.
"Home shoppers looking for the right location at the right price can feel overwhelmed trying to piece together which indicator can help guide them in the right direction," a new report from Realtor.com states. "Price reductions? Increases in new listings? The time homes spend on the market? Each metric tells only part of the story."
The company's new Buyer's Bonanza Ranking analyzed data from the largest 250 cities in the US to create a comprehensive ranking of the best cities for homebuyers. Price per square foot, local median income, time homes spend on markets, and a number of other factors to create a list that is geographically diverse and has options in every part of the country.
“For some of these markets, it's a return to balance, especially where you saw lots of dramatic demand increases during the past couple of years,” said George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com, in the report.
Here are the 10 cities across the country best for homebuyers right now.
- Midland, Texas, with a median listing price of $343,730
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa, with a median listing price of $599,700
- Detroit, Michigan, with a median listing price of $79,700
- Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a median listing price of $402,000
- Jacksonville, Florida, with a median listing price of $341,000
- Boise, Idaho, with a median listing price of $564,945
- Reno, Nevada, with a median listing price of $621,995
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana, with a median listing price of $335,000
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with median listing price of $339,950
- Scottsdale, Arizona, with a median listing price of $934,500
These listings aren't solely based on price, which is why they aren't sorted based on which cities have the lowest median price for listings. The cities are ranked based on how much negotiating power buyers will have, the town's affordability and economic opportunity, as well as price, location, and type of home.
As someone who could give up avocado toast and Starbies for the rest of my life and probably still not afford to buy a home, this list gives me a little bit of hope. A willingness to relocate would afford me the opportunity to potentially buy a house in the future. If you are wanting to make a change, cross reference this ranking with the states that are the most popular to move to this year.
