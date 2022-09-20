These Are the Top 10 Cities for Homebuyers in the U.S. Right Now

Buying a house is expensive in this country. In the last few years, that has been even more of the case as COVID and uncertainty drove up prices and demand. Now, prices are cooling off just a little bit—you're less likely to encounter bidding wars at the least—but that doesn't mean that owning a home has suddenly become within reach for most of us. According to Realtor.com, trying to gain an advantage in the current real estate market is basically a non-starter.

"Home shoppers looking for the right location at the right price can feel overwhelmed trying to piece together which indicator can help guide them in the right direction," a new report from Realtor.com states. "Price reductions? Increases in new listings? The time homes spend on the market? Each metric tells only part of the story."

The company's new Buyer's Bonanza Ranking analyzed data from the largest 250 cities in the US to create a comprehensive ranking of the best cities for homebuyers. Price per square foot, local median income, time homes spend on markets, and a number of other factors to create a list that is geographically diverse and has options in every part of the country.

“For some of these markets, it's a return to balance, especially where you saw lots of dramatic demand increases during the past couple of years,” said George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com, in the report.

Here are the 10 cities across the country best for homebuyers right now.