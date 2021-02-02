These Are the Best U.S. Hotels for Your Future Post-Pandemic Travel

Every year, U.S. News & World Report unveils all sorts of rankings, from the best universities to the best cars to the best diets. On Tuesday, the media company released its 2021 list of the best luxury hotels in the United States. While this may not be the best time to travel, it's as good a time as ever to dream up your next vacation. Even if luxury travel isn't in the budget, wishlists never hurt.

U.S. News ranks hotels using a few key criteria: the amount of awards & recognition, the hotel's star rating, and guest ratings on TripAdvisor. The methodology is fairly scientific, but the company adds an important disclaimer on its website: "Even though our rankings of hotels, vacations and things to do are based on a wide collection of independent opinions, the best options for you may not be those ranked No. 1 or No. 2. Travel experiences are personal ones."

This year, 4,616 domestic luxury hotels and resorts were ranked by U.S. News, but for space reasons, we've trimmed down the findings to the top 25. Let's be honest: You don't care which resort landed in 4,616th place.