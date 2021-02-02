These Are the Best U.S. Hotels for Your Future Post-Pandemic Travel
U.S. News & World Report ranked the best hotels and resorts to stay in this year.
Every year, U.S. News & World Report unveils all sorts of rankings, from the best universities to the best cars to the best diets. On Tuesday, the media company released its 2021 list of the best luxury hotels in the United States. While this may not be the best time to travel, it's as good a time as ever to dream up your next vacation. Even if luxury travel isn't in the budget, wishlists never hurt.
U.S. News ranks hotels using a few key criteria: the amount of awards & recognition, the hotel's star rating, and guest ratings on TripAdvisor. The methodology is fairly scientific, but the company adds an important disclaimer on its website: "Even though our rankings of hotels, vacations and things to do are based on a wide collection of independent opinions, the best options for you may not be those ranked No. 1 or No. 2. Travel experiences are personal ones."
This year, 4,616 domestic luxury hotels and resorts were ranked by U.S. News, but for space reasons, we've trimmed down the findings to the top 25. Let's be honest: You don't care which resort landed in 4,616th place.
The 25 Best Hotels in 20211. Four Seasons Resort Lanai — Lanai, HI
2. Acqualina Resort & Residences on the Beach — Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3. The Peninsula Chicago — Chicago, IL
4. The Beverly Hills Hotel — Beverly Hills, CA
5. The Langham, Chicago — Chicago, IL
6. Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC — District of Columbia
7. Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea — Kihei, HI
8. The Jefferson, Washington, DC — District of Columbia
9. Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa — Rancho Santa Fe, CA
10. The Inn & Club at Harbour Town - The Sea Pines Resort — Hilton Head Island, S.C.
11. Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort — Golden Oak, FL
12. The Little Nell — Aspen, CO
13. The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston — Houston, TX
14. Hotel Bel-Air — Los Angeles, CA
15. The Peninsula Beverly Hills — Beverly Hills, CA
16. Wentworth Mansion — Charleston, S.C.
17. The Peninsula New York — New York, NY
18. The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort — Kiawah Island, S.C.
19. The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort — Miami Beach, FL
20. Fairmont Grand Del Mar — San Diego, CA
21. Four Seasons Resort Hualalai — Kailua-Kona, HI
22. Twin Farms — Barnard, VT
23. Hotel Emma — San Antonio, TX
24. Montage Kapalua Bay — Lahaina, HI
25. Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills — Beverly Hills, CA
Hotels, especially luxury ones, aren't for everyone. As you dream up your first post-pandemic getaway, you might also consider a cabin in the woods, a trendy Airbnb, a parkside home away from home, or a trip on the road less traveled. Whatever the destination, a little dreaming can make this waiting period more bearable.
