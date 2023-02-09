These Are America's Top Pizza Shops, According to Yelp

The very least you can do in honor of National Pizza Day on February 9 is getting yourself a delicious, cheesy slice.

If you're looking for a new pizza place to try but don't know where to start, Yelp is coming to the rescue. In honor of National Pizza Day, the company just released its Top 100 Pizza Spots in the US list, which has something for every palate. Foodies can find establishments specializing in anything ranging from thin-crust to deep-dish, and depending on your topping preference, you can decide which one to go for. In order to come up with the list, Yelp analyzed the highest-ranked best pizza pies in the country.

Sapori Di 786 Degrees in Pasadena, California, won the first spot on the list, but pizza fans will have to travel to the opposite coast for the second- and third-best pizzas of all. Ciao! Pizza & Pasta in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in fact, ranked second in the list, and it was followed by Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut.

Take a look at the complete list below: