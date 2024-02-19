The Top U.S. Ski Destinations Where You Can Still Find Some Snow

We've passed the winter hump that is Valentine’s Day and are nearly past Presidents Day, signaling that we're nearing the official end of the winter season. But even though we're edging away from the coldest months of the year, that doesn't mean ski season is over. With more than 11.6 million active skiers and snowboarders in the US last year, there's no shortage of demand for an excellent slope.

To suss out where you can hit the slopes, The Family Vacation Guide has meticulously created a new ranking of the 10 must-visit ski destinations in 2024, based on Google searches, Instagram posts, average temperatures, and annual snowfall rates. Let's get into the list:

1. Breckenridge, Colorado

2. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

3. Copper Mountain, Colorado

4. Whiteface Mountain, New York

5. Crested Butte, Colorado

6. Stowe, Vermont

7. Telluride, Colorado

8. Vail, Colorado

9. Beaver Creek, Colorado

10. Keystone, Colorado

You'll notice off the bat that Colorado destinations dominate the list. Breckenridge is located in the Rocky Mountains, and has 35 ski lifts and 187 runs—and in 2023, search volume for the destination increased by 198%, indicating that it is a top-desired destination. According to Breckenridge's own weather report, the mountain averages 355 inches of snow per year.

