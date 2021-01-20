These Are the Best (and Worst) U.S. States to Drive In

Life's too short to waste sitting in traffic. So, what if you just... didn't? Personal finance website WalletHub crunched some numbers and ranked every US state by its friendliness to drivers in the year 2021. The states were ranked based on four criteria: cost of ownership & maintenance, traffic & infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles & maintenance.

Now, if we were going off traffic alone, Massachusetts ranked the lowest, but we'll cut them some slack because they landed the fourth slot for safety—that's obviously very important.

If we're doling out a Most Improved award, it has to go to Alaska. Only two years ago, the state ranked second worst. This year, it pawned the title off to California and snuck up to 30th place. It's no MVP, but it's progress.

To see how states fared, hover over the map below and see the state's rank. The darker the state, the friendlier to drivers. Those pale states? Yeah, you might not want to get behind the wheel in those.