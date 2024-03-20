Vrbo Just Named Its Top Vacation Rentals of 2024

A great vacation rental can offer travelers something truly unique—the accommodations become part of the destination. But, as well-versed travelers know, not all vacation rentals are created equal. As that Saturday Night Live sketch from a few weeks ago pointed out, there are plenty that feel like they were designed by some sort of millennial trends algorithm from 2013. But have no fear, there are still plenty of vacation rentals that haven't fallen victim to the trap of cookie-cutter greige color schemes and venture capital aesthetics.

For some of the best inspiration, we can look to Vrbo's new ranking of the top 10 vacation rentals for 2024, which thankfully, include none of those nightmare interior design features mentioned on SNL. Instead, you'll find towers, cottages, villas, and estates that are in landscapes as varied as the architecture.

This is the third year that Vrbo has released this ranking. This year, to qualify as one of Vrbo's top vacation rentals, the listing had to meet a pretty high bar of criteria:

A 4.9 or higher star rating

Positive guest reviews

Standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with friends and family

Premier Host status



"What stands out to me is the variety in this year's Vacation Rentals of the Year—from cool places with game rooms for kids to wine caves for grown-ups, at nightly rates ranging from $550 to $3,000. This list exemplifies the caliber of private vacation rentals across Vrbo," said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, in a statement about the ranking.

Here are the top 10 listings, plus details on each booking, so you can start planning your cabin retreat to Montana ASAP.