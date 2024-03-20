Vrbo Just Named Its Top Vacation Rentals of 2024
Here are the towers, cottages, and villas that will be at the top of this year's travel bucket lists.
A great vacation rental can offer travelers something truly unique—the accommodations become part of the destination. But, as well-versed travelers know, not all vacation rentals are created equal. As that Saturday Night Live sketch from a few weeks ago pointed out, there are plenty that feel like they were designed by some sort of millennial trends algorithm from 2013. But have no fear, there are still plenty of vacation rentals that haven't fallen victim to the trap of cookie-cutter greige color schemes and venture capital aesthetics.
For some of the best inspiration, we can look to Vrbo's new ranking of the top 10 vacation rentals for 2024, which thankfully, include none of those nightmare interior design features mentioned on SNL. Instead, you'll find towers, cottages, villas, and estates that are in landscapes as varied as the architecture.
This is the third year that Vrbo has released this ranking. This year, to qualify as one of Vrbo's top vacation rentals, the listing had to meet a pretty high bar of criteria:
- A 4.9 or higher star rating
- Positive guest reviews
- Standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with friends and family
- Premier Host status
"What stands out to me is the variety in this year's Vacation Rentals of the Year—from cool places with game rooms for kids to wine caves for grown-ups, at nightly rates ranging from $550 to $3,000. This list exemplifies the caliber of private vacation rentals across Vrbo," said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, in a statement about the ranking.
Here are the top 10 listings, plus details on each booking, so you can start planning your cabin retreat to Montana ASAP.
This stunning villa in the hills of California is perfectly situated in Wine Country. In addition to amenities like a yoga studio, gym, and pool, there are also stunning details like a library, and a cave.
This home has just about everything—views of Red Rock, an infinity pool, an outdoor fireplace, a hot tub, six bedrooms, and 4,360 square feet of space to move around in.
This tower has absolutely breathtaking views of Beehive Basin, with a 360 wraparound balcony on the top floor. The three bedroom home sleeps eight, and a floor to ceiling fireplace.
This oceanfront property has hosted celebrities and destination weddings, and is certifiably photogenic. The property has a heated infinity pool, a stone outdoor bar, a game room, private beach access, and views of the national park.
This five bedroom villa located on the cliffs of Cabo San Lucas is a premier luxury experience. There's also a wraparound pool, cliffside sauna, and an outdoor dining area. Plus, there's multiple levels of patio and terrace space, to take in the area's stunning views.
This mega-resort style home on 30A, one of the most scenic routes in Florida, sleeps 26 people. There's also a gourmet chef's kitchen, an infinity pool, and an indoor/outdoor living space perfect for Florida weather.
Located just outside of Austin, this beautifully designed home sleeps up to 15 people. The property features an outdoor kitchen and dining space, pool, and a basketball court.
There's nothing particularly quaint about this ultra-modern lakefront cottage. The Belgian farm house is located right on Lake Monomonac, with access for boating, swimming, and fishing. The property sleeps up to 14 people and also includes a sauna, kayaks, paddle boards, a fire pit, and an outdoor shower.
With views of a creak, a hot tub, a giant indoor/outdoor living space, numerous balconies, and wood paneled walls, this feels like the ultra forest escape. There's also a pool table, fireplace, and floor to ceiling windows.
Located right on the shores of Baptist Lake, this house sleeps up to 14 people and includes amenities like a pickleball and basketball court and a gym. The home's waterfront access, game rooms, and bunk beds make it perfect for big family stays.
