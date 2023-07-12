The Most Stunning Views Worldwide, According to Thousands of Tripadvisor Reviews

One of the most memorable moments of my life was taking the elevator to the Top of the Rock and looking out over New York City—even as frigid wind whipped my hair into wild knots, seeing the expanse of Manhattan’s twinkling lights is a vision I hold on to fondly. The opportunity to take in breathtaking sights can improve any vacation, which is why Buildworld took the time to analyze thousands of Tripadvisor reviews to determine which structures offer the best views in every country in the world.

“We scraped search results for "beautiful views" on the "things to do" section of TripAdvisor for every country and US state, searching specifically for the number of "mentions" of the term in reviews that visitors had written for an attraction,” the Buildworld study states. “We also collected additional details about the attraction, such as location, rating, number of reviews.”

Based on Buildworld’s methodology, the building with the most beautiful views in the world is the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. In the United States, the Empire State Building in New York City takes top prize, while the London Eye offers the best views of any UK structure and comes in at number five worldwide.