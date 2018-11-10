Here Are the Best Veterans Day Sales This Year

Veterans Day arrives on Sunday, November 11. Like any holiday -- even one this close to the dreaded and beloved Black Friday -- companies are taking advantage of the time off some people get to offer big discounts, primarily to veterans, active duty military personnel, first responders, and their families. Though, some promotions are available to everyone.
There are, as usual, a ton of restaurants offering free meals for veterans (find food deals for Veterans Day here), but there are also other retailers and companies -- from Lowe's to Hyatt Hotels -- offering perks and sales in appreciation of those who have served. Some of the best of those latter deals are collected below.
Services
- American Family Care: Veterans get a free flu shot on November 11. (Get one. They're important.) - [Get it]
- Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tires: Locations across the country are offering active and retired military members, as well as first responders, a free tire, brake, and battery check in stores across the country. You can also take 10% off tire purchases, which can be combined with other offers to get up to $250 in savings. The company will also donate $5 to Folds of Honor for every veteran or first responder who redeems this "Checks for Vets" offer from November 9 through Veterans Day. - [Get it]
- Great Clips: Stop into a Great Clips in the U.S. and get a free haircut on November 11 or a card for a free haircut you can use at a later date. If you're not a vet and get a haircut on Veterans Day, you can get a free haircut card that you're able to give to a veteran you know. - [Get it]
Travel
- CheapOair: Use the code "VTRN27" to save up to $27 on flights purchase through November 12. - [Get it]
- Disney World: Military service members get special rates at select Disney Resort Hotels. - [Get it]
- Hyatt Hotels: A new program launched in late October offers anyone who has served or is serving in the U.S. military between 10-15% off their stay at Hyatt-branded hotels in the U.S. Use the code "MILVET" to get the discount. The offer is ongoing. - [Get it]
- Red Roof Inn: Veterans and active duty personnel get 20% off the best available rate from November 1 through December 31 for stays between November 1 and February 28, 2019, with the code "VP#623095." - [Get it]
Clothes
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Military service members and their immediate families get 10% off their entire purchase by showing proof of service here through November 11. - [Get it]
- The Buckle: Service members always get 10% off their order. - [Get it]
- Toms: The shoe company is offering 20% off all full-priced styles for veterans and active military members. - [Get it]
Entertainment
- Guitar Center: Active and retired military members get a free restring at Guitar Center Repairs locations, and they always get 10% off purchases any time of year. Additionally, everyone gets 15% off purchases on Veterans Day with the code "HOLIDAY." - [Get it]
Mattress & Bedding
- Avocado Green Mattress: Save $150 on any mattress through November 18 using the code "150GREEN." Verified military and veterans can take an additional $75 off their purchase through November 12. - [Get it]
- Brentwood Home: Save $175 on select mattresses with the code "LA175," and take 20% on pet beds with the code "PETBED20." - [Get it]
- Brooklyn Bedding: The company is having a site-wide sale on mattresses, sheets, pillows, and more. Veterans get 30% off and everyone else gets 20% off from November 9-12. - [Get it]
- Mattress Firm: Veterans, active duty personnel, military families, and first responders can take 20% any in-store purchase through Monday, November 12. - [Get it]
Home & Appliance
- Lowe's: The home store offers 10% off to active military and veterans all year long. - [Get it]
More Veterans Day Deals?
If you know of an Election Day deal that we missed, feel free to send the details over to news@thrillist.com and there's a chance we'll add 'em here. Links to the official offer information are appreciated.
