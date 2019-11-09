These Are the Best Veterans Day Sales This Year

Every holiday seems to bring mattress sales with it as though it was an absolute requirement for any day someone might have off. Well, Monday is Veterans Day and there are loads of sales taking place. And, fortunately, there are more than mattresses available. (Though, of course, every unoccupied mattress in the country is on sale as well.)
Not only are there sales going on, but an incredible number of restaurants will be offering free meals for veterans and service members. (The best food deals for Veterans Day can be found here.) Below, you'll find all the best sales taking place on Veterans Day, in addition to services and perks veterans can take advantage of today, like free haircuts and car care appointments. Many of the sales are exclusive to active-duty military members, veterans, and their families. But there are plenty open to all comers as well.
Veterans Day Clothing Sales
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: Veterans, active-duty personnel, and their family members get a 10% discount on their entire purchase both online and in-store through November 11. - [Get it]
- Kohl's: Veterans and their families can get 30% off purchases at Kohl's through November 11. That's double the discount available to the same group on Military Mondays throughout the year. - [Get it]
- Macy's: The big shop's "Friends and Family Sale" lasts through Veterans Day and can land you 25% off Charter Club Cashmere, 40% off Alfani Sweaters, $25% off hats and gloves, buy-one-get-one-half-off bras, and a whole lot more. - [Get it]
Veterans Day Home and Furniture Sales
- Dropps: The plant-based, eco-friendly cleaning product by mail company is serving up a 25% discount through November 14 with the code "VETERANSDAY." - [Get it]
- Hestan Culinary Cookware: Through November 18, you can take 20% off the company's NanoBond and new ProBond cookware collections. - [Get it]
- Home Depot: Veterans get a 10% discount on in-store purchases on November 11. Anyone currently serving, retired, or disabled gets a 10% discount on purchases every day of the year. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Military service members, retirees, and veterans can get 10% off purchases year-round when they verify service through a MyLowe's card. Once it's set up, the discount is good on purchases in-store and online. - [Get it]
- Macy's: The "Friends and Family Sale" offers 20% off Cuisinart small appliances and 30% off Crux small appliances. Bangarang Rufio. - [Get it]
- Rove Concepts: If your living room needs some new life breathed into it, Rove is hosting a sale through November 11 with 20% off and 20% back in vouchers when you use the code "FLASH20." - [Get it]
Veterans Day Mattress Sales
- Bear Mattress: Through November 12, trim $175 off an order of $750 with the code "VET175" or take $275 off an order of at least $1,075 with the code "VET275." You'll also get a pair of free Cloud Pillows with every mattress. To boot, veterans get 25% off purchases from Bear year-round. - [Get it]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Everyone is getting 25% off sitewide. Veterans and active-duty military personnel are getting 30% off. - [Get it]
- Crane and Canopy: Through Veterans Day, the code "YAYFALL" will get you free shipping on orders over $150. - [Get it]
- Nest Bedding: Drop in the code "SALUTE" to get $200 off select mattresses through November 18. - [Get it]
- Sealy: Sets are on sale with discounts as steep as $400 through December 3. - [Get it]
- Serta: Get up to $600 in savings on select Serta iComfort mattresses. You'll get $200 off select iComfort Foam or iComfort Hybrid mattresses and an additional $400 off the Serta Motion Perfect Base. The sale lasts through December 2. - [Get it]
- Stearns & Foster: Adjustable base sets are up to $1,000 off, including $400 off the Lux Estate and $600 off the Lux Estate Hybrid. - [Get it]
- Tempur-Pedic: You can take up to $600 off on select mattresses and bases through December 3. - [Get it]
- Tuft & Needle: The never-before-discounted Hybrid Mattress (regularly $1,495) and the foam Mint Mattress (regularly $995) will be $125 off through November 11. Active-duty military and veterans can make that $175 off. - [Get it]
Veterans Day Travel Sales
- Macy's: Through Veterans Day you can get 50-60% off luggage in the store's "Friends and Family Sale." - [Get it]
- Motel 6: Veterans can get a discount of up to 10% off their stay at all 1,400 locations. Just select "Military" as the rate type when making a reservation. - [Get it]
- Sandals and Beaches Resorts: Year-round, active military service members and veterans can get 10% off a stay. - [Get it]
- Wyndham Hotels and Resorts: Through December 5, veterans can get 15% off the best available rate at participating locations. You must book by December 5 and complete the stay by December 6. - [Get it]
Veterans Day Services and Hobbies Sales
- Amazon Prime: Active and former military members can get $40 off an annual membership. That'll run you $79 versus the usual $119. - [Get it]
- American Family Care: Get your flu shot. Veterans can get a free one from American Family Care. - [Get it]
- From the Earth: Veterans get a 20% discount at the southern California cannabis dispensary. There are also pre-rolled snacks for a penny, but those are limited to one per person. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The American Legion. - [Get it]
- Goodyear Auto Service and Just Tire: Veterans and active-duty military members can get a free car care check and tire installation as long as the appointment is scheduled by November 11 for an appointment that takes place by November 16. - [Get it]
- Great Clips: Veterans can get a free haircut or a card for a free haircut to be used at a later date. - [Get it]
