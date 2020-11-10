These Are the Best Veterans Day Sales This Year
Mattresses, jackets, and sheets, oh my.
It’s been a hectic month. You’d be forgiven—as you should be—if you’ve let the to-do list balloon to kaiju-sized proportions.
Veterans Day, aside from providing an opportunity to thank the service members in your life and appreciate them, brings with it a bevy of pre-Black Friday sales that can help knock a few lines off that to-do list. Whether you’re just looking to do some light shopping, get on top of your holiday shopping, or just upgrade your mattress, there are opportunities from stores like Macy's, Target, Home Depot, and more.
Here are the best deals you’ll find on Veterans Day.
Veterans Day Clothing Sales
- Academy Sport + Outdoors: Members of the military and first responders can take 10% off their entire purchase through November 11. That's valid in-store and online. - [Get it at Academy Sports + Outdoors]
- Isotoner: Take 30% off at the winter clothing store through November 12. - [Use the code "VET"]
- Macy's: The Veterans Day sale will get you 30% off men's and women's winter coats, sweaters, men's suits, and more. - [Get it at Macy's]
- Roolee: The clothing store has started its Black Friday sale early. Take 30% off all kid's products through November 30. - [Use the code "KIDBF30"]
- Sock It To Me: Take 11% off socks across the site with the code "SINGLE." That's available through November 12. - [Get it at Sock It To Me]
- Target: Military members who verify their service with Target will get 10% off one purchase through November 11, either online or in-store. - [Verify through Target]
Veterans Day Mattress Sales
- Bear Mattress: The code "FALL20" will get you 20% off your entire purchase on Veterans Day. Plus, you'll get two free Cloud Pillows with any mattress or bundle purchase. That deal is available through November 12. If you're a veteran, you can get 30% off through November 11. - [Get it at Bear Mattress]
- Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off anything on the site, unless you're a veteran. Then you can get 30% off. - [Get it at Brooklyn Bedding]
- CBD Pillow: The company that lays claim to "the world's most relaxing pillow" is offering 10% off your order through November 17. - [Use the code "SAVE10"]
- Nest Bedding: Through November 15, you can get 20% off anything on the site. There’s no minimum spend to get the deal. – [Use the code “UNIFORM” at Nest Bedding]
- PlushBeds: Through November 16, the organic mattress company is offering $1,100 off all organic bedroom mattresses with Plush Luxury Sheet Set. You can also take 20% off toppers, bedding, and furniture. - [Use the code "PLUSH2020"]
Veterans Day Home Sales
- EZPZ: The kid's kitchenware shop is offering 22% off sitewide through November 13. - [Use the code "SINGLESDAY"]
- Home Depot: All the way through December 2, Home Depot is offering steep discounts. That includes up to $100 off drills, more than half-off camping gear, and big discounts on home goods for all those remodeling projects you're planning. - [Get it at Home Depot]
- Horizon Fitness: Trim $100 off your choice of the T303, 7.4, or 7.8 treadmills with the code "VETS100." - [Get it at Horizon Fitness]
- Macy's: Take 30% off bedding, bath towels, and more. - [Get it at Macy's]
- Office Depot/OfficeMax: Veterans, reservists, and their families get 25% off select purchases when they present a valid military ID. Items that aren't eligible include gift cards, appliances, and a handful of other items. The discount is valid through November 13. - [Get it at Office Depot]
Veterans Day Travel Sales
- Wyndham Hotels: Military members and their families can get up to 15% off the best available rate. They'll also get 500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points. Book through December 8. - [Book through Wyndham Hotels]
Services for Veterans on Veterans Day
- American Family Care: Any veteran with proper ID can get a free flu shot on Veterans Day. - [Get more info from American Family Care]
- Great Clips: Veterans and active-duty personnel get a free haircut or a card for a free haircut that can be redeemed through December 11. - [Get it at Great Clips]
