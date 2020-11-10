These Are the Best Veterans Day Sales This Year

It’s been a hectic month. You’d be forgiven—as you should be—if you’ve let the to-do list balloon to kaiju-sized proportions.

Veterans Day, aside from providing an opportunity to thank the service members in your life and appreciate them, brings with it a bevy of pre-Black Friday sales that can help knock a few lines off that to-do list. Whether you’re just looking to do some light shopping, get on top of your holiday shopping, or just upgrade your mattress, there are opportunities from stores like Macy's, Target, Home Depot, and more.

Here are the best deals you’ll find on Veterans Day.