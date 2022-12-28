These Are the World's Best Villages to Visit, According to the UN

Finding out what the most iconic cities in the world worth visiting are isn't that hard. Chances are that big city names like Tokyo, New York City, Paris, and Beijing are what everybody thinks when posed the question.

Discovering the best authentic, secluded villages, though, is a much harder task, and you might not know where to look when searching for the next best place to visit. Luckily, you can relax now. The UN's World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) just released its 2022 list of the best villages to visit in the world, and it features 32 iconic villages across the continents.

Being part of the list is a huge accomplishment. In addition to recognizing beauty, the accolade recognizes a set of important values and criteria that the villages can flaunt. All the destinations, in fact, embrace tourism as a driving force of improvement and development through new jobs and new income opportunities, but at the same time, they also focus on preserving and promoting community-based products and services. Innovation and sustainability in every field (including economic, social, and environmental) also play a determining role when choosing the "winning" villages, and health, safety, and security are taken into consideration as well.

This year, 136 villages across the world were considered, and only 32 made it onto the final list of the best tourism villages. Most impressively, Spain is the only nation to land three different destinations on the list. Here's the complete list:

Zell am See, Austria

Wagrain, Austria

Puqueldón, Chile

Dazhai, China

Jingzhu, China

Choachí, Colombia

Aguarico, Ecuador

Angochagua, Ecuador

Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia

Mestia, Georgia

Kfar Kama, Israel

Sauris-Zahre, Italy

Isola del Giglio, Italy

Umm Qais, Jordan

Creel, Mexico

El Fuerte, Mexico

Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco

Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco

Lamas, Peru

Raqchi, Peru

Castelo Novo, Portugal

Pyeongsa-ri, Republic of Korea

Rasinari, Romania

AlUla Old Town, Saudi Arabia

Bohinj, Slovenia

Rupit, Spain

Alquézar, Spain

Guadalupe, Spain

Murten, Switzerland

Andermatt, Switzerland

Birgi, Türkiye

Thái Hải, Vietnam

"For rural communities everywhere, tourism can be a true gamechanger in providing jobs, supporting local businesses and keeping traditions alive," UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said in a statement. "The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO showcase the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities."

Take a look at the introductory video below: