These Are the Best Black Friday Deals at Walmart This Year

It's more than easy to feel a bit overwhelmed navigating the glut of Black Friday sales, and not only because you're probably doing so in a turkey- and pie-induced haze. Fortunately, though, you don't have to be a pro bargain hunter to sniff out the most worthwhile offerings at Walmart this Black Friday, because we've pulled together some of the best deals up for grabs to help prevent you from standing slack-jawed in, say, the gadget aisle.
So, before you head out to embrace post-Thanksgiving consumerism at its finest, here are some of the best price-slashed items to keep an eye out for, listed with their Black Friday prices.
Best Walmart Black Friday TV Deals
- 65" Sharp 4K Roku Smart TV ($398)
- 40" Hisense 1080p TV ($99)
- 32" Samsung HD Smart TV ($178)
- 55" Samsung 4K Smart TV ($398)
- 55" Hisense 4K Roku Smart TV ($248)
- 60" Vizio 4K Smart TV ($498)
- RCA Projector up to 150" picture size ($49)
Best Walmart Black Friday Laptop & Tablet Deals
- HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop ($599)
- HP Pavilion x360 Notebook ($499)
- HP Stream 11 Notebook ($159)
- HP 15" Touch Notebook ($259)
- Samsung Chromebook 3 ($99)
- RCA Cambio 2-in-1 Notebook/Tablet ($89)
- iPad 6th Generation ($249)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6" ($129)
Best Walmart Black Friday Phone Deals
- iPhone 6 on Straight Talk or Total Wireless ($99)
- iPhone 6S Plus on Straight Talk ($299)
- Samsung GS7 on Straight Talk ($199)
- Samsung J7 Crown on Straight Talk ($79)
- iPhone SE on Walmart Family Mobile ($79)
- Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, or Note9 ($300 Walmart gift card for future purchases)
- iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X ($400 Walmart gift card for future purchases)
- iPhone XS, XS Max, XR ($300 Walmart gift card on future purchases)
Best Walmart Black Friday Video Game Console & Game Deals
- PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Spider-Man Bundle ($199)
- Xbox One X 1TB Console ($399)
- Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle ($199)
- PlayStation VR Astro Bot Bundle ($199)
- Nintendo Switch w/ Mario Kart 8 Deluxe ($299)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 or Fallout 76 SteelBook ($59 each)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ($39)
- Select Sports Video Games ($29 each)
- Pac-Man or Galaga Retro Arcade Machine ($249 each)
Best Walmart Black Friday Gadget Deals
- Google Home Mini ($25 each)
- Canon MX490 Wireless Printer ($34)
- Canon PIXMA Printer ($19)
- Kodak Mobile Printer ($49)
- Vivitar Aero-View Video Drone ($69)
- Fitbit Versa ($149)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones ($99)
- Beats Wireless Headphones ($79)
- Instant Pot 8-quart Pressure Cooker ($59)
- Night Owl HD Video Security Camera Kit ($150)
- Roku Ultra w/ JBL Headphones ($48)
- Google Home Hub ($99)
- Hover-1 Liberty Hoverboard ($99)
Winter Is Here at this 'Game of Thrones' Ice Hotel
When Does Walmart Open on Black Friday?
In keeping with the trend of kicking off its Black Friday deals well before Friday, Walmart's deals will officially be available in-store starting at 6pm on Thanksgiving Day (November 22), preceded by a special pre-sale "party" for customers from 4-6pm during which they'll be giving away four million cups of coffee and nearly two million free Christmas cookies.
However, if you're chomping at the bit and want to get in on the action even earlier, the deals will actually launch online at 10pm Wednesday, November 21. Sales will be live through the end of the day on Friday, November 23 while supplies last.
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Check out the best sales at Target, and GameStop as well as these cheap flight and TV deals. Hungry from all the shopping? Don’t miss all the great free food and pizza deals running all day.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.