Walmart's $7 Award-Winning Wine Is Finally Available

At this point in your life, you've probably discovered at least a handful of damn good wines under $15 that you can depend on for everything from date night with Netflix and pizza to a dinner party gift. Well, great news: you're about to get another option to add to your list, and believe it or not, it's 1) the winner of a prestigious wine award and 2) sold exclusively at Walmart.

Starting on Monday, more than 500 Walmart stores across the United States are selling bottles of La Moneda Reserva, the $7 Malbec that was named “platinum best in show” at the 2016 Decanter World Wine Awards over the summer. The crazy-cheap wine also prevailed over 16,000 entries in a blind taste test to win the “2015 Best Red Single-Varietal Under £15” wine category with a score of 95 out of 100 points, according to a company spokesperson. But until now, the wine was sadly only available via Walmart's British subsidiary, Asda, where it promptly sold out after receiving the major award.