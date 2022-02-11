Here Are the Best Places to Get Married This Year

Getting married is really expensive these days. According to WalletHub, the average cost of a wedding is $22,500. That's about a third of the average American's yearly income. If you're putting so much money into your big day, you'll want everything to be perfect. And as the old saying goes, location, location, location!

WalletHub has gathered data on different American cities based on 28 various indicators based on cost-effectiveness, convenience, and enjoyment.

Here are the top 10 cities to have weddings in based on those parameters, according to the findings.

1. Orlando, FL

2. Las Vegas, NV

3. Miami, FL

4. Knoxville, TN

5. Tulsa, OK

6. El Paso, TX

7. Tampa, FL

8. Laredo, TX

9. Atlanta, GA

10. Charleston, WV

Orlando, Florida came in overall as the number one city to get married, while Brownsville, Texas has the lowest average cost for a wedding. Other unexpected results include Washington D.C. having the most wedding planners per capita, and Garland, Texas having the fewest flower shops per capita. The complete list factored in 182 cities, including the 150 most populated cities in the country. If your hometown isn't listed, the nearest big city to you likely is.

See the complete list here, and find out how your city stacks up. Maybe it will help you make a strong argument for having a destination wedding.