These 15 Companies Have the Best Work-Life Balance

"Important" messages from your boss while you're on vacation aren't as rare as they should be. If you've had to deal with that or other absurd requests, you know that a good work-life balance is an important thing. The job listing site Indeed has just released its annual look at the companies that maintain the best work-life balance, as judged by more than 100 million reviews from employees.
The businesses on the list represent an array of industries, including real estate, retail, banking, consumer goods, aerospace, health care, and tech. However, for the second year in a row, real estate company Keller Williams lands atop the list.
One of the notable names on the list that wasn't a part of last year's list is In-N-Out Burger. What it's like to work there has been highlighted previously on Thrillist. Not only was it not on the list last year, it shot all the way up to the number two spot on the list. The company offers above-average compensation, as well as a flexible schedule. Other new entrants on the list include Booz Allen Hamilton, H-E-B, Ochsner Health System, RE/MAX, and Vans.
The companies on last year's list that didn't manage to make a return appearance include Dell, Fidelity Investments, Google, Lockheed Martin, Nike, and Pfizer.
Here are the top 15:
15. Johnson & Johnson
14. American Express
13. Booz Allen Hamilton
12. Northrop Grumman
11. Ochsner Health System
10. Vans.
9. Kaiser Permanente
8. RE/MAX
7. Century 21
6. H-E-B
5. Coldwell Banker
4. Cisco
3. Capital One
2. In-N-Out Burger
1. Keller Williams Realty
Indeed notes that real estate companies like Keller Williams tend to allow employees to construct their own schedule and "believes it gives them ownership of their time as well as their earning potential." That's one one of the reason, it suggests, that there are four real estate companies in the top 15.
