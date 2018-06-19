The Absolute Best & Most Insane Goals at the 2018 World Cup (So Far)

The World Cup spawns memes and national pride in equal measure. But let's be real, when you're watching men kick a ball up and down a field, you're hoping for some tantalizing goals -- the kind of screaming, top-corner thunderbolts that might cause an earthquake somewhere in Mexico.
So while your eyes might glaze over during a languid, 0-0 draw, you can always refer back here for our running list of the World Cup's best goals.
You Can Hit The Slopes Without Stepping Outdoors
Philippe Coutinho's Mind-Boggling Curler Against Switzerland
The Brazilian playmaker got his side off to a quick start against Switzerland with this classy, bending strike from just outside the box. Soaring over the defense and bouncing off the goal post, the shot made the Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer something of a passenger in a very cruel game.
Nacho's Thunderous Smash for Spain
Sometimes you've just got to shrug your shoulders and smash the ball like an absolute bastard. That's what the defender Nacho did in Spain's barnburner of an opener against Portugal. While the game was something of a highlight reel in itself, the Spaniard managed to float above the fray by unleashing this raging beauty of a goal, which darted through the box and smacked the left post before fizzing into the net. The only way to truly relish the glory is by watching it with Andres Cantor's commentary, which is to say: GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!!!!!!!
Denis Cheryshev's Clinical Floater Against Saudi Arabia
The Russians made short work of a subpar Saudi Arabian team in the tournament's opening match, cruising to a 5-0 victory in front of a boisterous home crowd. Cheryshev's goal stands out as a wonder amid the flurry of attack. Frankly, the winger made it look like fun and games, deftly chipping the ball over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net with the outside of his foot. It was a chef's kiss of a goal, and the Russia's fourth as they continued to pile it on well into stoppage time.
Dries Merten's Wonder-Volley Against Panama
My goodness Belgium has a good soccer team. One third of the country's stellar attack, Dries Mertens should draw comparisons to a wizard with the volley he placed in the back of the net against Panama. The winger played a helluva game, especially in the second half, but this airborne peach was basically enough to earn all the plaudits on its own.
Harry Kane's Last Gasp Winner Against Tunisia
Look, England played like England. They could have been up 3-0 at halftime, but instead remembered the weight of history, and opted for the panic-inducing route of barely scraping a last gasp victory. This is generally thanks to Harry Kane. The team captain and prolific goalscorer was largely uninvolved for large stretches of the match, but showed up when it counted, scoring both of the Three Lions' goals -- including the 92nd minute winner. A deftly placed header after a solid delivery from leftback Kieran Trippier, Kane kept England's chances alive, and literally ignited fire in the heart of every lager-fueled Englishman from Moscow to Yorkshire.
Irving Lozano Stuns Germany and Starts an Earthquake in Mexico
If you, as an American, aren't rooting for Mexico to defy the odds and slay more giants, there's something wrong with you. Irving Lozano propelled his team to a 1-0 victory over defending (and declining) champions Germany with a goal that literally triggered seismic activity in Mexico. It wasn't exactly a golazo, but the implications were massive, indicating that the tide is shifting away from the old guard and that more upsets might be on the horizon.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.