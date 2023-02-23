These Are the Most (and Least) Liked Airlines in Every Country

Despite what the maps in our fifth grade textbook said, North America isn't the focal point of the world. That extends to airline carriers, which exist on every continent and serve every budget. And just like the North American airlines we know and love (and hate), there's a similar sentiment towards local airlines in every corner on the planet.

For instance, TAP Express is Europe's most loved airline, while TAP Air Portugal is the continent's most hated, according to a new analysis from SMoney.com.au, a currency exchange platform. S Money came to this conclusion by analyzing the sentiment of airline-related tweets. Below you can see the world's most loved and hated airlines, based on tweets.