The Best & Worst Cities for Sports Fans to Visit in the U.S.

Price4Limo has released its study on the best cities for sports fans to visit in the US, creating a ranking determined by a number of factors including Yelp reviews, the number of professional sports teams, the number of stadiums and arenas per 10,000 residents, and the number of sports bars per 10,000 residents. Based on these factors and several others, Miami, Florida was named the best city for sports fan vacations, closely followed by Minneapolis, Minnesota. The worst city for sports fan vacations was determined to be San Antonio, Texas. Check out the complete ranking of the best and worst cities for sports vacations below.

The study also determined which state has fans that are most willing to travel to watch their teams play, and Florida fans came in at the top spot after surveying 1,005 people. Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Heat, and Tampa Bay Rays are all willing to commute to watch a game. Meanwhile, fans of the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Mavericks, and Washington Nationals are most willing to drop big money on attending away games. Check out the financial dedication of fans in the graph below.

"Overall, fans spent just shy of $360 to attend away games, including transportation, lodging, and food. But fans were willing to spend significantly more—up to $620 per game on average and higher for individual teams," the Price4Limo report states. "With no small chunk of change needed for these sports vacations, almost one-quarter of respondents said they set aside 5% of their monthly salary to save up for away games." Turning your love for sports into a vacation is an increasingly popular move, and some sports like Formula 1 have built an entire culture around the destination of the event. Just make sure you're planning early and saving up for these kinds of trips. With fixed travel dates, it can be harder to find affordable airfare and accommodations.

