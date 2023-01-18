These Are the Best (and Worst) States for Driving in the U.S.

As Office Space confirmed, sitting in traffic is hell. The solution is… well… not clear. You can, however, look into whether your state has the worst traffic in the US so you can back up your gloating or complaints with facts.

Personal finance site WalletHub crunches the numbers on US traffic every year to construct a report on which states are the best and worst for drivers. If you pay attention to how bad traffic is, you will not be surprised by some of the results. Naturally, Hawaii ranks dead last in many categories, even if Californians complain that their traffic is the worst. (They're not wrong, though. California is plenty bad.)

The report uses 31 metrics to determine the results. Some of those categories include traffic congestion, gas prices, car thefts, and the cost of insuring cars. The report breaks down not only the combined data but offers details in each category.

Among WalletHub's findings this year, it says Texas has the lowest average regular gas price. It is 1.9 times lower than Hawaii, which is the highest price per gallon with an average of $5.12. Vermont has the fewest car thefts, while Colorado has the most. And Ohio is a good spot to insure your car. Its rates are the lowest. Meanwhile, Florida has the highest insurance rates in the country.

Here are the ten best and worst states to drive in 2023, according to WalletHub. You can hover over the map to see where other states rank.