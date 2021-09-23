Blake Lively's New Low-Calorie Cocktail Mixers Are About to Upgrade Your Cocktail Game

Blake Lively's husband Ryan Reynolds is known as something of a booze tycoon thanks to his part in building Aviation Gin, which sold to Diageo for over $600 million earlier this year. But the Gossip Girl alum isn't a fan of alcohol herself, and this preference surely inspired her latest venture, a line of low-calorie, non-alcoholic mixers.

On Thursday, the actor announced the launch of Betty Buzz, a collection of non-GMO, kosher, and gluten-free fizzy beverages made for sipping as they are or with the liquor of your choice.

"I don't drink. I know that's odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger," Lively said in a press release. "Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We've spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it."