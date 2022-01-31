Betty Crocker Has 5 New Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Flavored Treats to Try

Breakfast for dessert, anyone? Betty Crocker is whipping up something exciting for cereal lovers. The baking company just unveiled a line of goodies dedicated to Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The treats are a result of a collaboration with General Mills, and include several cereal-inspired baking mixes, including a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cake Mix, Cinnadust Frosting, Cinnadust Cookie Mix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Coffee Cake Mix, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Complete Pancake Mix. Each product contains Cinnadust—a combination of cinnamon, vanilla, and graham that was released as a standalone in 2020—meaning they're going to taste a lot like Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

The Betty Crocker and Cinnamon Toast Crunch collaboration is currently available at grocery stores nationwide. It's unclear whether this is a permanent offering or limited-edition. Either way, we suggest not sleeping on this one.