Betty Crocker Just Dropped a Pancake Mix That Tastes Like DunkAroos

In the '90s, DunkAroos was pretty much a food group. They were the "it" lunchbox item until the day they disappeared from store shelves. Suddenly, many years later, they were back, and although '90s kids had grown up, they were still a hit. Now, Betty Crocker is turning the sweet, sweet taste of sugary nostalgia into a breakfast treat.

The company just launched a new DunkAroos Complete Rainbow Sprinkles Pancake Mix. The mix comes in 16.2-oz kits that include DunkAroos Complete Rainbow Sprinkles Pancake Mix and DunkAroos Rainbow Sprinkles Frosting.

All you need to make these pancakes is whisk one 2/3 cup of either milk or water into the mix before pouring 1/4 cupfuls onto a hot skillet or griddle. When done, heap on the frosting and ride that sugar high all morning long.

The new mix can be bought online now, or found in select stores.