This Whiskey Tasting Kit Lets You Build Your Own Tasting Experience

Grabbing a flight at a distillery or finding an opportunity to do a tasting is its own version of self-care for some people. Bevridge.co has put together a tasting kit that will let you trek through a variety of American single malts from distilleries you might not have the time to visit.

The American Single Malt Tasting Experience gives you ten 50ml bottles of single malt whiskey to taste on your own or share with a friend. The first tasting kit costs $250. It’s not the same price as a bottle of rail whiskey, but it’s a chance to dig into single malt, which could soon be an officially recognized spirits category.

The kit comes with sips from Balcones, Boulder Spirits, Sante Fe Spirits, Virginia Distillery Company, Westland Distillery, and Westward Distilling. You’ll also get online content with the distillers, tours, and conversations with “industry leaders.”

Bevridge.co says that this kit will be followed by more tasting kits that explore gin, tequila, cognac, and other whiskey categories from around the world. That probably means it’s time to clean up the bar area so you can make it feel like a special occasion.