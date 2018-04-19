Teen Completely Nails Beyoncé’s Coachella Dance Routine & Twitter Is Freaking Out

The next best thing to actually being Beyoncé might be dancing like her. Beyoncé's Coachella performance last weekend has been called a tour de force, with critics and fans and screaming, drug-addled rich kids all declaring it something to remember.
The Beyoncé virus spread far from Indio, California, though, and even inspired Brianna Bundick-Kelly, a freshman at Virginia State University, to memorize the performance's choreography. This was no easy feat. Bundick-Kelly, whose Twitter handle is @briyonce, had to study the footage in great detail, and likely obsessed over the intricacies of what it means to present oneself as the Queen of pop music. She did not fail.
Twitter has taken notice of this woman's impeccable ability to shake and gyrate like a superhuman. Her video has amassed 2.71 million views since going live on Wednesday. It has earned her fans, and rightly so.
Insider spoke with the Beyoncé super-fan, and quickly dredged up footage from 2016 of her mirroring a different Beyoncé performance. That video, which Bundick-Kelly tweeted during Beyoncé's Formation tour, also went viral.
Bundick-Kelly told Insider that she started memorizing Beyoncé choreography when she was bored, and had nothing else to do:
"I got involved with replicating dances out of boredom," she said. "I was literally sitting at home re-watching Beyoncé concerts and was like 'Man I wanna do that... Wait I can do that... I'm going to do that!!' and the rest is history."
Now, her boredom is saving everyone on the internet from their own.
h/t Business Insider
