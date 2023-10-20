Nobody Can Find Beyoncé at the Renaissance Faire

The cost of admission to the popular and rather infamous New York Renaissance Faire is $42 per adult ticket. The average cost for a ticket to one of Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour US concerts this summer was much higher, about $400 to $500 per ticket. So it's really no surprise that at an event dedicated to a bygone era where mead was still the most popular drink and indoor plumbing was a century away a few people were repurposing the festivities to express their undying love for Beyoncé.

After all, Renaissance is Renaissance is Renaissance. There are some commonalities between the two events beyond their name, after all: Both are occasions where you want to dress up, each has a dedicated fan base, and both events feature a lot of people wearing tights. And the Faire, which ran on the weekends between August 26 and October 8 in Tuxedo, New York, still had plenty to offer the BeyHive, even if Queen Bey herself wasn't there. I mean, strictly speaking within the theme of the entire event, most of the musical offerings were limited to the harpsichord and bagpipes—but that didn't stop anyone from showing up in Renaissance Tour merch.

And to prove this crossover did in fact happen, we have a log of viral TikTok videos, where Ren Faire attendees were theatrically seeking out Beyoncé amongst throngs of medieval cosplayers. And even though, as one commenter pointed out, "its the house of renaissance not a house in the renaissance," that didn't seem to stop anyone from having some fun with their fruitless search both at the New York festival and many of the various other renaissance and medieval-themed festivals that occur throughout the country each year.