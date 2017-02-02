This Twitter Account Predicted All the Crazy Sh*t That Happened in 2016

This all begs a question: Who is this fair psychic wizard of the Twitterverse? Although it seems like an oracle, @Beyoncefan666 is probably just a savvy manipulator of the news-cycle and Twitter privacy settings, according to The Guardian. In a post meant to debunk the mystique of @Beyoncefan666, the publication explains: “You just need to tweet different possibilities before the fact, and delete the ones which don’t go your way.”

So basically, If you send off a flurry of tweets that make wild predictions about certain things, and only delete the ones that are incorrect, you’ll probably look like a psychic. It’s likely that @BeyonceFan666 went this route, and probably had the account set to “Private,” while it made wild predictions about current events that somehow wound up being true. Other psychic accounts which have gone this route were later debunked by amateur internet detectives.