Tons of Restaurants Have Free Beyond Burgers & Tacos on Friday to Convince You It's Good

Plant-based meat alternatives grown in popularity and are popping up in restaurants everywhere. There's even an Impossible Burger-based Whopper at Burger King right now. If you haven't taken the time to give one a try because they're too expensive or you're certain they aren't as good as everyone says, May 3 is your day.
Beyond Meat is offering free and discounted Beyond Meat products at fast food restaurants across the country as a part of its first-ever Beyond Day. That means free Beyond Burgers and tacos with beyond meat inside. You'll find freebies at Del Taco, Bareburger, Carl's Jr., and many other places.
If you're ready to take the jump into the Beyond (showing myself out), here are all the places you can go to confirm that Beyond Day is about food and not the launch of a new Will Smith movie.
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Grab a free Beyond Famous Star with Cheese at locations across the country. All you have to do is buy a medium or large drink and say "Happy Birthday Beyond" at the register.
When: May 3, 6am-close
Del Taco
The deal: Pick up a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco with any purchase when you buy through the Del Taco app.
When: May 3
Bareburger
The deal: Buy a side and a drink to get hooked up with a free Beyond Burger. You'll need to download the Bareburger app and show it to your server, though.
When: May 3, 3-6pm
Veggie Grill
The deal: You're getting a free VG Beyond Burger with the purchase of a fountain drink. However, you'll have to sign up for the VG Rewards App to get your reward.
When: May 3, 2-5pm
Epic Burger
The deal: The deal here will set you up with a free Beyond Burger when you order a side and a drink. All you have to do is mention the deal at the counter.
When: May 3, 4-7pm
Beyond Burger
The deal: You can download a digital coupon to get $3 off any Beyond Meat product at retailers that sell Beyond Meat. That includes places like Kroger, Safeway, Target, Publix, Whole Foods, and others.
When: May 3
