You Can Get Free Beyond Burgers Every Friday from Memorial Day to the 4th of July

You can grill any day of the year if you want, but grilling season really gets underway over Memorial Day weekend.

Beyond Meat obviously knows this, and it wants to tempt you to give its plant-based burgers a go this summer. Beyond will be giving you a chance to land a free two-pack of its new juicier, healthier Beyond Burgers over some prime grilling weekends. The company has announced plans to dole out 50,000 free burger packs from Memorial Day to Independence Day weekend.

Every Friday from May 28 to July 2, you can snag a coupon for a free two-pack through Ibotta, an app that offers cashback and coupons to major retailers. (It's probably no coincidence that the offer kicks off on National Hamburger Day.) You'll be able to pull up the coupon when you're at the store to redeem the freebie. It doesn't require that you buy anything else at all. The coupons will be available at this link every Friday while there are still supplies. The company is only giving out 50,000 of them over the course of the summer, a representative tells Thrillist. A portion of that 50,000 will be released every Friday.

If you're heading to the store to grab burgers anyhow, it's an alluring offer. You can give them a try or have another option for friends joining your backyard cookout.