Beyond Meat Is Cooking Up Plant-Based Bacon

Beyond Meat is moving beyond just burgers and sausages. The faux-meat company, which has soared in both popularity and value in recent months, is now developing another alarmingly meaty plant-based meat to its repertoire: bacon.
It comes as no surprise that Beyond is now expanding into breakfast meats, following the launch of its partnership with Dunkin' on Wednesday in the form of a plant-based sausage sandwich, as well as its continued relationship with Canadian fast food chain and breakfast specialist, Tim Hortons.
Beyond Meat's current roster of products includes burger patties, sausages, and ground meat products -- so diving into a pork product as crispy, sizzling, and beloved as bacon may prove to be a new challenge. Despite this, creating bacon may also provide the company with an advantageous edge; Impossible Foods, Beyond Meat's main competitor, currently only makes beef-like Impossible Burgers.
Beyond Meat doesn't have a release date for the 'bacon' it's working on just yet, but reporting from Bloomberg reveals "the product is improving as it goes through development." We've reached out to Beyond Meat for more info and will continue to grapple with a crippling BLT craving in the meantime.
