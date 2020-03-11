Beyond Meat's Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Is Hitting Grocery Stores

Beyond Meat is breaking bread with breakfast now with the launch of its new Beyond Breakfast Sausage. The new product, which follows the success of the Beyond Sausage Sandwich at Dunkin', is arriving in grocery stores nationwide, so you can get in on the plant-based meat breakfast trend at home.
Beyond Meat's sausage comes in both a classic and spicy flavor. Breakfast sandwiches are no longer confined to the box of pork they once were. Instead, expect an 100% plant-based patty with 11g of protein and 50% less fat than the leading breakfast sausage brand, a spokesperson told Thrillist.
“Our Beyond Breakfast Sausage platform delivers on our promise of enabling consumers to Eat What You Love while advancing health, environmental, and animal welfare benefits. It has seen early success at some of the most popular and iconic quick service restaurants and we are excited to introduce the first extension of the platform in retail,” Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat founder and CEO, said in a statement.
In addition to Dunkin's Beyond Sausage Sandwich (and another sandwich in collaboration with Snoop Dogg), you can find it wrapped in breakfast burritos and Carl's Jr. and Hardee's. It was only a matter of time before the savory meatless sausages made their way to grocery store shelves.
To celebrate this launch, Beyond Meat partnered with Snoop Dogg's best bud, Martha Stewart, who dreamt up recipes using Beyond Sausage.
“Beyond Meat offers a better-for-you plant-based option to animal protein for people who are looking to change or expand their diets. I think it is important to start the conversation around such plant-based diets," Stewart said in a press release. "Reducing our meat consumption as we move toward the future, is yet another important step in curing the environmental problems facing the world we live in.”
The recipe is for a sausage frittata as well as sausage and grits. If you're looking to cook up your own vegetarian-friendly breakfast highlighting Beyond's latest product, the plant-based sausage is slated to arrive in grocery stores nationwide at the end of March and early April. A pack of Beyond Breakfast Sausage will retail at $4.99 for a pack of six and can be found at Albertsons, Pavilions, Vons, Whole Foods, and more. We're now just patiently waiting for that plant-based bacon launch.
