Beyond Meat Is Teaming Up with Banza to Bring You Plant-Based Pizza Nationwide

Choosing a vegan diet is actually the more sustainable, ethical way to eat. This way of eating has a lower carbon footprint than diets that include meat. So, vegans should be rewarded for that—with pizza. Banza is expanding its line of chickpea-based pizzas with two plant-based pies in partnership with Beyond Meat.

The gluten-free pasta maker unveiled its initial chickpea pizza lineup just last October with frozen crusts and pre-made flavors like Margherita and Roasted Veggie. Now two more are joining the ranks: Supreme and Plant-Based Cheese.

"Chickpeas, and more broadly beans, are one of the best foods for human health and the environment," CEO & co-founder of Banza Brian Rudolph said in a press release. "Since launching our crust, we've hoped to create a vegan cheese pizza. Consumer research echoed that sentiment, along with an interest in supreme. While we aren't comfortable using meat, we're filling the void using a plant-based option. We created these two new varieties to give people another way to enjoy their favorite foods, all while eating more chickpeas."