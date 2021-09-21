Beyond Meat Is Teaming Up with Banza to Bring You Plant-Based Pizza Nationwide
Get ready for the brand's new vegan and vegetarian options.
Choosing a vegan diet is actually the more sustainable, ethical way to eat. This way of eating has a lower carbon footprint than diets that include meat. So, vegans should be rewarded for that—with pizza. Banza is expanding its line of chickpea-based pizzas with two plant-based pies in partnership with Beyond Meat.
The gluten-free pasta maker unveiled its initial chickpea pizza lineup just last October with frozen crusts and pre-made flavors like Margherita and Roasted Veggie. Now two more are joining the ranks: Supreme and Plant-Based Cheese.
"Chickpeas, and more broadly beans, are one of the best foods for human health and the environment," CEO & co-founder of Banza Brian Rudolph said in a press release. "Since launching our crust, we've hoped to create a vegan cheese pizza. Consumer research echoed that sentiment, along with an interest in supreme. While we aren't comfortable using meat, we're filling the void using a plant-based option. We created these two new varieties to give people another way to enjoy their favorite foods, all while eating more chickpeas."
The Supreme, which is vegetarian (not vegan), features a San Marzano tomato sauce, three-cheese blend of dairy-based mozzarella (sorry vegan pals), provolone, and white cheddar. It's topped with red onions, fire-roasted green and red peppers, and finally, plant-based Beyond Sausage Italian Crumbles. As for the latter pie, Plant-Based Cheese, it's entirely vegan. It's layered with that same San Marzano tomato sauce infused with caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and includes a creamy plant-based mozzarella courtesy of Follow Your Heart.
"Beyond Meat’s delicious plant-based sausage—made of simple ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten—is an excellent complement to Banza’s better-for-you pizzas," Vice President of Retail Sales for Beyond Meat Rebecca Infusino said in the release. "Our products are a match made in pizza heaven as our brands continue to make nutritious and sustainable plant-based options more accessible to people everywhere."
Both pizzas are rolling out in stores nationwide, including Kroger, Market Basket, Thrive Market, and Amazon. You can also scoop up the pies on Banza's site.