Beyond Meat Has Concocted a Plant-Based Jerky

It was years ago that companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods were introducing game-changing meat substitutes, even if it feels like it hasn't been that long. It quickly became expected that an item like the Impossible Burger would be on the menu at most restaurants, including fast food chains. New products have been variations on a theme. They've rolled out chicken nuggets, chicken strips, pork, breakfast patties, meatballs, and others that may be good but aren't shocking.

On March 23, Beyond Meat announced a new product that might surprise. It has launched a plant-based jerky, its first-ever shelf-stable product. Yes, beef jerky, the stuff dangling at the gas station in sticks or plastic bags full of tough meat chunks. You can get that but without the meat.

Beyond is introducing three versions of the dried not-meat. There's Original, which is described as "slightly smoky, slightly sweet with hints of onion and garlic." There's a Teriyaki flavor that has sweetness, garlic, and caramelized onions in the profile. Lastly, there's a Hot & Spicy version that brings a little heat to what you're getting with the Original.

Beyond says that the jerky, like its other plant-based products, is made with peas and mung beans. Moreover, it's made without GMOs, soy, or gluten and arrives cholesterol-free. The 3-ounce bags carry five grams of fat, 1.5 grams of saturated fat, and 1,420 mg of sodium.

You'll find the new jerky out now, living like Goldilocks's bear friends, in three different sizes.