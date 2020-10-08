Beyond Meat Has New Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Links

There was once a time when being vegan or vegetarian meant limited savory breakfast options. Beyond Meat is upping its breakfast game with yet another new product, though, so you’ll never have to settle for some lackluster morning meal due to your diet.

In celebration of National Sausage Month (who knew?), the purveyor of meatless meat alternatives is rolling out Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, the company announced on Thursday. Now vegetarians, vegans, and those who want to cut back on meat can chow down on plant-based, but hearty options at breakfast or whenever really. We’re not the boss of you!

Like all of Beyond Meat’s products, Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links will mimic the flavor and texture of meat, with none of the… well, meat. They’re also free from GMOs, bioengineered ingredients, synthetic colors, hormones, antibiotics, and cholesterol. In short, it’s good for you and your carbon footprint.

The links feature a blend of herbs and spices with Beyond Meat’s plant-based blend. The links come eight in a package and sell for $5.99.

Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links will be available at grocery stores across the country. This product marks the fourth Beyond Meat released in 2020. It’ll be joined on shelves by products like Beyond Meatballs, Beyond Beef, and the classic Beyond Burger.

There’s never been a better or easier time to be a non-meat eater.