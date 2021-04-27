The Juiciest Beyond Burger Yet Finally Has a Release Date

Last fall we received word that Beyond Meat was creating two new versions of the Beyond Burger that would be juicier and healthier than the original. After months of suspense, we have finally learned that one of the new Beyond Burgers will soon reach stores nationwide.

Aside from being the meatiest and juiciest Beyond Burger to date, the new product boasts some impressive stats when compared to real 80/20 ground beef. It contains 35% less total fat, 35% less saturated fat, fewer calories, no cholesterol, and an equivalent amount of B vitamins and minerals.

"We are continuously working on understanding beef flavor at a deeper level to ensure our plant-based beef platform delivers a delicious and satisfying sensory experience," said Dariush Ajami, chief innovation officer at Beyond Meat, in a press release. "The new Beyond Burger’s rich flavor profile resembles that of ground beef, and extensive testing with our consumers validated this new flavor direction with likeability scoring on-par with 80/20 ground beef burgers."

The Beyond Burger 3.0 will start popping up in grocery stores nationwide beginning Monday, May 3. It'll be sold in 2-packs, 4-packs, and 1-pound Beyond Beef packs. In June, restaurants and fast food chains that use Beyond Burgers will be provided with the upgraded "meat."

Later in 2021, Beyond Meat will unveil its second new Beyond Burger patty that focuses even more on health, with half the saturated fat of 80/20 beef.

"The launch of the latest Beyond Burger iteration is another strong step forward in providing consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meat that is better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required," said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, in a press release. "It is my hope that these meaningful advances in taste and nutrition, using only non-GMO plant-based ingredients, will delight existing consumers and invite others to join us in Going Beyond."

