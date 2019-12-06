8-Packs of Plant-Based Beyond Burgers Are Coming to Costco

Beyond Meat, which currently has partnerships with Dunkin', Carl's Jr., Del Taco, and tons of other fast food and sit-down restaurants alike, has just cemented a huge grocery store win with Costco. Instead of getting two patties of the popular meat-free meat at your local Target or Walmart, you can emerge from Costco with an 8-pack of the shockingly meat-like burger patties made entirely of plants. Vegetarian family burger night, anyone?
Prior to this, you could only pick up 2-packs of the pea and mung bean-rich protein patties as well as sausages and "meat" crumbles. Beyond is also currently working on a bacon alternative that is vegetarian, which sounds like it will be a good addition to a burger patty.
Unfortunately, the bulk order of Beyond won't be available at all Costcos. According to reporting from The Takeout, select Costco locations in Texas, Florida, and New York will be carrying the vegetarian-friendly burgers. Fret not, however; with the rise of plant-based meats, from Impossible to Incogmeato to whatever it is Nestlé is cooking up, it will only be a matter of time before Beyond Meat stages a nationwide takeover.
Smorgasburg WTC: Send Foodz w/ Timothy DeLaGhetto & David So
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.