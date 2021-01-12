Beyond Meat Is Giving Out Free Breakfast at Restaurants Across the Country
There's nothing a breakfast sandwich can't solve.
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for good reason—your roommates, bosses, even your dog won't want to deal with the irrational hanger that develops when you skip it. So whether you're hungry or not, shove an egg sandwich in your mouth and start the morning off right. This is a task that Beyond Meat is making easier this week.
The plant-based meat company is celebrating small businesses by partnering with local restaurants across the US and serving up free Beyond Breakfast Sausage. Beginning Tuesday, you can book time slots via Resy to pick up your freebie on January 14 between 8-11 am.
Because this is all about repping local spots, each city involved is teaming up with a different restaurant. Here's the full lineup and what they're serving:
- Austin: the Farmer John from Brunch Bird
- Chicago: Beyond Skillet from Yolk
- Dallas: Beyond Breakfast Sausage Sandwich from Love Burger Shack
- Los Angeles: Beyond Bangin Breakfast Sandwich from Hilltop Coffee & Kitchen and the Breakfast Burger from Cafe Organix
- New York: Vegan Deluxe Sandwich from Gregorys Coffee and Beyond Breakfast Sandwich from P.S. Kitchen
- San Antonio: Breakfast Warp Wrap from Earth Burger
- San Francisco: Breakfast Sandwich from Craftsman & Wolves
- Seattle: Beyond Cheddar Biscuit Sandwich from Anchorhead Coffee
- Washington, DC: PLNT Egg Sammy from PLNT Burger
"At Beyond Meat, we know that small changes can have a big impact on both our health and the health of the planet, and we want to inspire people to make those better choices starting with the first and most important meal of the day," Chief Growth Officer Chuck Muth said in a press release. "We’re thrilled to partner with local restaurants to offer consumers our delicious and better-for-you breakfast options, no sacrifice required."
