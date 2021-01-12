Beyond Meat Is Giving Out Free Breakfast at Restaurants Across the Country

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for good reason—your roommates, bosses, even your dog won't want to deal with the irrational hanger that develops when you skip it. So whether you're hungry or not, shove an egg sandwich in your mouth and start the morning off right. This is a task that Beyond Meat is making easier this week.

The plant-based meat company is celebrating small businesses by partnering with local restaurants across the US and serving up free Beyond Breakfast Sausage. Beginning Tuesday, you can book time slots via Resy to pick up your freebie on January 14 between 8-11 am.

Because this is all about repping local spots, each city involved is teaming up with a different restaurant. Here's the full lineup and what they're serving: