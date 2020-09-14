Beyond Meat Is Rolling Out New Meatballs at Grocery Stores Nationwide

Beyond Meat is expanding its offerings from meatless burgers, plant-based ground “beef,” and meat-free sausages to something brand new: meatballs. No more mixing up ingredients and rolling balls yourself like you’re living in the Italian countryside.

With more and more people looking to go meat-free some days, Beyond Meat announced Monday that it’s launching Beyond Meatballs -- pre-made meatless alternatives to making meatballs at home. Beyond Meat’s meatballs come pre-rolled and pre-seasoned. All you have to do is toss them in a skillet or heat them up in your favorite sauce.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Beyond Meatballs as they deliver on consumers’ growing demand for delicious and nutritious plant-based meat options without GMOs or synthetic ingredients,” Stuart Kronauge, Beyond Meat’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “We are proud to introduce our newest innovation at retailers nationwide and know our fans will be excited about the great taste and convenience of Beyond Meatballs.”

Beyond Meatballs will be free of GMOs, soy, gluten, or synthetic ingredients. They also have 30% less saturated fat and sodium than traditional meatballs, according to the company. Not only can you feel good about your meal, but you can also rest easy knowing you’re doing the planet a favor.

Beyond Meat will be celebrating the release of Beyond Meatballs by hosting exclusive one-day pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York on Wednesday, September 16. Visitors can try the product in the form of Beyond Meatball Hero or Beyond Meatballs and Spaghetti before packages land in grocery stores -- Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Kroger and Albertsons, and more -- nationwide in early October.