Beyond Meat's New Plant-Based Burgers Are Juicier & Healthier Than the Original

Beyond Meat announced that it's juiciest and most nutritious burgers are yet to come. In early 2021, the plant-based meat producer will release two new Beyond Burger variations nationwide, giving customers multiple meatless options to match their preferences—a luxury that isn't often afforded to vegetarians.

One of the new Beyond Burger varieties will be its healthiest to date, containing 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef, according to a press release from the company.

The second new variety will be its most succulent, because juiciness is next to godliness. Even though the extra-juicy patty was designed primarily with "meatiness" in mind, it's still pretty healthy. Beyond claims that it contains 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef.

"Our commitment is to provide consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meats that are better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required," said Ethan Brown, CEO and founder of Beyond Meat, in the press release. "These new iterations deliver on this promise, and I am immensely proud of our team’s ability to make such strong advances in taste, juiciness and nutrition through our Rapid and Relentless Innovation program. Just as you can find different varieties of ground beef, consumers will now have more choice to satisfy their individual nutritional needs and preferences."

According to Beyond Meat's announcement, both new burgers will pack the same savory flavor profile of the original Beyond Burger, with more of the good qualities of beef and fewer of the bad. In addition to lower overall fat, the plant-based substitutes will have fewer calories than 80/20 beef. Added B vitamins and minerals also make them comparable to real beef in terms of micronutrients.

Though they aren't in stores just yet, Southern Californians can be among the first to taste the new creations by booking a reservation at Beyond Meat's El Segundo location between Wednesday, November 18, and Friday, November 20.