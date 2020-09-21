Beyond Meat's Breakfast Sausage Is Headed to Way More Grocery Stores

The plant-based “meat” wars continue apace with Beyond Meat's latest expansion into major grocery stores such as Kroger, Walmart, Target, Publix, and Harris Teeter across the United States. Combined, you’ll be able to find the 11-year-old company’s breakfast sausage alternative at 5,000 new locations nationwide.

“Following the initial release of our Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties at retailers earlier this year, we heard an enthusiastic and overwhelmingly positive response from consumers who asked for increased availability,” said Chuck Muth, Beyond Meat’s chief growth officer in a press release.

Beyond Meat’s sausage patties are made from a mix of peas and brown rice, they’re soy and gluten free, and certified kosher and halal. They retail for about $5 for a pack of six in classic or spicy varieties intended to mimic the essence of pork products. Each serving goes “from frozen to finished in under five minutes,” according to the release. The patties should hit the additional store shelves by the end of this month.

Beyond meat also makes meatballs, burgers, crumbles, and other sausage varieties. Its prepared products are available at TGI Friday’s, Bareburger, Carl’s Jr., and Dunkin’, among other restaurants.