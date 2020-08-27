Beyond Meat Just Launched a New Online Store With a Special Deal

When the Beyond Burger arrived on the scene it changed the meatless burger game. Even longtime carnivores were into the plant-based meat alternative. But despite their popularity, there’s a chance you still can’t find Beyond products at your local grocery store. Thankfully, you no longer have to go to a physical store to pick them up.

On Thursday, Beyond Meat announced the launch of its new online store. No, the company’s not slinging merch. It is, however, selling brand new bulk packs, mixed product bundles, trial packs, and limited-time offers to shoppers who visit the site to get Beyond Meat products. That’s right: You no longer have to worry about getting dressed to get your Beyond Meat or paying for grocery delivery or whatever. You will, however, still have to stock up on other stuff to fill your pantry.

To celebrate the launch, Beyond Meat is offering shoppers $5 off all orders when they use the promo code GOBEYOND! The offer’s only good on launch day (August 27) though, so don’t sleep on this deal. The shop also offers two-day shipping on all orders, which means short wait times for the stuff you want.

Beyond Meat remains committed to sustainability, even as the company ventures into e-commerce. Each order will be packaged in an insulated shipping box that’s totally recyclable. Beyond Meat will also be shipping via UPS’ carbon-neutral shipping, a program that supports wastewater treatment and landfill gas capture projects that offset projected emissions from each shipment.

Beyond Meat is popular for a reason. If you haven’t tried it yet, now’s your chance to score some at a discount.