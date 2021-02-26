Beyond Meat Lands Deals with McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut

It is a time of great unrest on the fast food and fast casual landscape. The chicken sandwiches are warring, fish sandwiches are poised for battle, too, and plant-based meat alternatives are wrestling for supremacy.

California’s own Beyond Meat enjoyed a huge victory this week when it scored deals with McDonald’s and Yum! Brands, parent company to KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut, according to Restaurant Business. The arrangement means that Beyond will be McDonald’s “preferred supplier” for three years, and continue crafting menu items like Pizza Hut’s Beyond sausage Italian Pizza with Yum! while aiming to reach an even larger audience.

“Today’s announcement builds on our strong relationship with Beyond Meat and, given the consumer response during recent tests with Beyond Meat, we’re excited about the long-term potential plant-based protein menu items have to attract more customers to our brands, especially younger consumers,” Chris Turner, Yum! Brands CFO, said in a statement. “We expect this Beyond Meat partnership to strengthen our brands’ capability to offer delicious, plant-based menu items that are driven by consumer demand for more diverse protein options and our brands’ strategies in local markets.”

Beyond Meat’s meatballs, breakfast patties, and burgers are also available in grocery stores.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.