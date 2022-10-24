Beyond Just Unveiled a Plant-Based Steak

Some of the shine has worn off plant-based meats since they were suddenly on every menu. The mad dash of fast food restaurants and grocery stores getting a variety of easily accessible options was a boon for vegetarians and people looking for sustainable options for their next meal. Now, the presence of plant-based burgers and even chicken products is almost expected on most menus.

The plant-based meats you expect to see, however, are generally limited to burgers and maybe a couple of chicken options. Steak, for instance, is not a plant-based meat you expect to see. Though, that might change. Beyond Meat has announced the launch of Beyond Steak, a seared and chopped plant-based steak.

Beyond Meat's new veggie steak is not a fillet, but a bag of chopped steak that looks ready for your next taco or salad. Like other Beyond offerings, it is made without meat or GMOs and contains 21g of protein and 0mg of cholesterol.

The product launch has been rumored for a bit, after reports that it was testing the steak and popcorn chicken in select markets earlier this year.

Beyond Steak is rolling out to Kroger and Walmart locations, as well as some other local retailers, according to Beyond's announcement. It should start hitting shelves as early as October 24, joining other recent additions to its lineup like its plant-based beef jerky.