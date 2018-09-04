Somebody Turned a Bicycle Sculpture Into a Giant Penis Overlooking the Sea

***MASSIVE THANKYOU*** to @ilfracombetowncouncil @atlaspackaging and @sethconway_media for making this epic land art on capstone hill (corrugated cardboard and recycled milk bottles and becah plastic from previous becah cleans to make the spokes) in Ilfracombe to represent the efforts going on in North DeVon communities to reduce single-use plastic. Ilfracombe is a @surfersagainstsewage plastic free approved town itself and it’s community and local council are a shining example of how to make this happen... Can’t wait to see it in all its glory during the race footage... it might even win @thetourofbritain land art competition 🤞👊 #plasticfreecommunities #plasticfreenorthdevon #doitlikedevon #refusesingleuse #passonplastic Enjoy the race wherever you are 🌍

A post shared by PlasticFreeNorthDevon (@plasticfreenorthdevon) on Sep 3, 2018 at 4:33am PDT