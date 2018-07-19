Bicyclist Ignores Drawbridge Warning Gates, Plunges Through Drawbridge Gap

Certain signs exist to serve more as recommendations than outright warnings. Subtle "mind the gap" or "watch your step" placards come to mind. Then there are signs so blatantly obvious that you'd be an idiot not to notice and obey them. Take, for example, a massive set of gates with flashing red lights in front of a moving drawbridge. And yet, even that apparently isn't enough for some people to catch the drift, as recently proven by a rogue cyclist who bypassed them only to plunge into an opening.
Kind of makes you wonder whether they'd also ignore a "Don't feed the sharks" sign, doesn't it?
While cruising around on the night of July 4, a 37-year-old woman decided not to wait around for the pesky Racine Street Bridge in Menasha, Wisconsin to go up and back down, as it let a few a boats pass through. She boldly biked right through the small space between the crossing gates and attempted to cross as the road before her slowly lifted skyward. However, she seemingly didn't notice the enormous fissure that had been created in the process and fell right into the gap, mid-stride.
Luckily, the woman miraculously wasn't crushed to death and only sustained minor face injuries after being pulled to safety by good samaritans at the scene. A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera caught the whole thing on tape (you can see it above).
It's currently unclear why the cyclist ignored the warning gates. In any case, the whole ordeal serves as yet another reminder that disregarding important caution signs will get you nowhere, unless your intended destination is a viral internet video.
