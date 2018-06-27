What Is 'Big Dick Energy' and Why Should You Care?

A new phenomenon called Big Dick Energy is sweeping the internet. An etherial force coveted by many, BDE isn't clearly defined. The loose, working definitions that have appeared since Monday characterize BDE as the holy grail of swag. It's a certain nonchalance and effortless cool that comes innately, and you don't need to have a penis to posses it.
So what exactly are the hallmarks of Big Dick Energy and how can you get more of it in your life? Let's first begin with its evolution:
Murmurings of BDE first began earlier this week with the actor/comedian Pete Davidson, who's engaged to pop-singer Ariana Grande. In a since deleted tweet, Grande alluded to Davidson's abnormally large junk, which is rumored to be in the ballpark of ten inches.
Like a gaggle of school children, the internet ran away with the concept of Davidson's physical endowment. Since the Saturday Night Live star isn't traditionally attractive Hollywood actor, Twitter user @babyvietcong coined a new phrase that describes his charm, writing in a protected tweet:
"Pete davidson is 6’3 with dark circles, exudes big dick energy, looks evil but apparently is an angel, and loves his girl publicly the only thing wrong w him is that he’s a scorpio but anyway.....id married him within a month too."
Then, the BDE floodgates opened. Writers pounced, using the occasion to philosophize. The Cut's Allison P. David noted that BDE is basically a security blanket for your ego -- the antidote to insecurity that usually comes with a large schlong.
"BDE is a quiet confidence and ease with oneself that comes from knowing you have an enormous penis and you know what to do with it. It’s not cockiness, it’s not a power trip -- it’s the opposite: a healthy, satisfied, low-key way you feel yourself. Some may call this 'oh he/she fucks' vibe, but that is different: you can fuck, but not have BDE. Some may call this 'well-adjusted,' but we know the truth."
But other takes were penned, many of which noted that BDE doesn't have to coincide with your physical anatomy. Rihanna, for example, has a massive case of BDE, as do Cate Blanchette and Cardi B, according to The Verge.
Conceptually speaking though, BDE is pretty elastic. Twitter had a lot of fun debating what and -- more importantly -- whom can exude this abstract form of unbridled dopeness:
Thank you internet and also Pete Davidson for gifting this beautiful new phrase to the lexicon. We promise to use it judiciously, I'm sure.
