Big Freedia Is Opening Her Own Hotel in New Orleans

By Mardi Gras 2024, Hotel Freedia will hopefully be opening its doors to the public in a jazz infused quarter of New Orleans. The space, a venture from bounce music legend and Beyoncé collaborator Big Freedia, will have five hotel rooms, a nightclub serving food and drinks, and an outdoor pool space according to Nola.com. Rolling Stone reports that the hotel will be located on Decatur and Frenchmen streets, in the historic and popular Faubourg Marigny neighborhood. The area is particularly known for its live jazz scene, and that is something we can also expect to find at Hotel Freedia.

"Think of a country club with a music venue," Reid Martin, Big Freedia's manager, told Nola.com. "Obviously, Frenchmen Street is all about local music so we want to have a lot of local music going on, but we're also interested in having some national music coming in." Big Freedia said that the hotel has been a dream that has "been in the works for a long time," in a February 1 tweet announcing the news. "I'll be one of the first Black hotel owners in New Orleans. Will keep y'all posted on the official opening date, can't wait to see y'all at Hotel Freedia,” she wrote. I'm absolutely ready to be one of the first people to book a stay.